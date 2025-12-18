Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know about 'Holiday Heart Syndrome'

In today’s Health Alert, the holidays can be a stressful time, and that can put undue strain on your heart. Doctors are warning of Holiday Heart Syndrome, which is caused by several factors surrounding the season.

The winter holidays are a festive time filled with family, friends, food and fun. But it’s also prime time for cardiac-related complications.

I’m talking about “Holiday Heart Syndrome.” That’s a term for the dangerous heart problems that take place at this time of the year. It includes conditions such as atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular heartbeat that can cause fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness and possibly a stroke.

Other potential health complications during the winter holidays include heart failure and heart attacks.

There are several factors that lead to these cardiac conditions. The leading causes are the cold weather, excessive alcohol consumption, and just holiday stress in general.

The sad fact is that more people die from heart-related conditions between Christmas and New Year’s Day than at any other time of the year, according to the American Heart Association.

What can we do to prevent Holiday Heart Syndrome?

Well, there are several things you can do to reduce your risk of experiencing heart-related complications over the holidays.

First, make sure to take your medication. Some people may accidentally skip a day or two or forget to refill their prescriptions because they’re so busy with holiday preparations.

Next, don’t ignore warning signs. If you’re feeling pressure in the chest or any other discomfort, seek medical treatment.

Also, don’t abandon your healthy habits and routines during the holidays. Continue to exercise. You may even want to increase your physical activity to offset those tempting holiday treats. Take a walk with your family or take part in some fun activity that gets you moving.

And finally, don’t skimp on sleep and mindfulness during this busy time. It’s needed more than ever.

So, I want you to enjoy the holidays. Just listen to your body and don’t overdo it!

