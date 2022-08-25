ASMSU first openly non-binary president faces biased crime

EAST LANSING, Mich. — An empowering article by the State News about the new president of the Associated Students of Michigan State University garnered a lot of support, but a couple of days later, the president faced a biased crime.

The State News released an article on Aug. 10 about Jo Kovach being ASMSU’s first openly non-binary president, what it means to them and what they hope to accomplish.

This week, ASMSU posted a statement on social media revealing Kovach's office door was vandalized with menstrual hygiene pads and a hateful symbol.

“I think my immediate reaction, like everyone, was disappointment and frustration that yet another bias incident has occurred on campus,” said Patrick Arnold, an advisor and instructor at MSU who works closely with LGBTQIA student groups.

As someone who is also non-binary, Arnold said this isn’t the first time a hate crime happened on campus, however they are inspired by the way Kovach handled the situation.

Kovach’s statement said in part: “I will not let fear silence my voice nor will I let ignorance make me feel uncomfortable being myself in every place I enter. I am here because of many others who came before me and stood up to bigotry.”

The statement also said the Michigan State University Police Department is investigating the situation.

