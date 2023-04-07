At least 11 hospitalized following 3-alarm fire in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — 11 people have been hospitalized amid a 3-alarm apartment fire in Detroit.

Fire crews have been battling this fire since at least 3:30 a.m. The fire was still active at 6:25 a.m. Friday.

According to the Detroit fire chief, at least 20 residents have been displaced.

This incident happened at a 5-story apartment building on La Salle Blvd.

At the time it is unclear what caused this fire, but the fire chief says his crews are focusing on the fourth and fifth floors.

Fire crews battle massive fire in Detroit

Of the 11 victims hospitalized, seven are being treated at Henry Ford, three are being treated at Grace Hospital, and the last victim is being treated at Receiving.

One victim has been listed in stable condition.

Dozens of fire crews are still currently on scene and emergency vehicles are on standby as flames continue to flair across the building.

The chief says the size of the building, the winds, and surrounding trees are making this fire difficult to put out.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.