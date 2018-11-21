At least 6 people involved in burglary at brewery in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police in Grosse Pointe Park tell 7 Action News that at least six people were involved in the burglary of Atwater in the Park around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The brewery is located on Lakepointe Street at Kercheval Avenue inside a former church.

Surveillance video captured at least four people entering the brewery.

Two of the thieves went to the cash register, and two others went to the office where they kicked in the padlocked door and stole a safe.

Police said two vehicles were involved - a white car and a silver car, both four-doors.

Thankfully, employees had left the location just 45 minutes before it appears tools were used to break open a rear door.

"You can replace a safe and money," said owner Mark Rieth. "But you can't replace lives, and thank God nobody was hurt."

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Detective Sergeant Mike Narduzzi at 313-822-4432.