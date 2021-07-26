At least 7 shot when suspect opened fire on candlelight vigil on Detroit's west side

(WXYZ) — At least seven people were shot when a suspect opened fire into a crowd at a candlelight vigil in Detroit on Sunday night.

Police tell us people have been showing up to the hospital throughout the night with gunshot wounds.

Right now, there are no fatalities, and investigators with the 8th precinct are hoping the Green Light businesses in the area will provide some clues.

It happened at the intersection of McNichols and Asbury Park just after 10 p.m.

Police believe a man pulled up a lime green Chevy Camaro and opened fire into the crowd of around 100 people.

Police believe the vehicle may have been struck by bullets when those in the crowd returned fire.

The vigil was held for a young man who was killed at the intersection on Friday night.

Police believe the Camaro could have bullet holes in it as people in the crowd did fire back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.