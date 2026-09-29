Athletics player Zack Gelof sues Detroit Tigers, Ilitch Holdings over injury at Comerica Park

An Athletics player has filed a lawsuit against the Detroit Tigers, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority after being injured in a game at Comerica Park this summer.

Zack Gelof, who is an infielder and outfielder for the Athletics, was injured during the game at Comerica Park on July 9, 2026 when he slid to make a catch during the game. The lawsuit was filed by Mark Law on behalf of Gelof.

According to the lawsuit, the play happened during the third inning and he made a sliding catch of a foul ball near the left field line.

After making the catch, Gelof's "right knee violently struck an exposed, dangerous metal-fence on the side wall that protruded into or alongside the playing area," the lawsuit reads.

According to the suit, the impact tore his uniform and caused a "deep laceration beneath his right kneecap that narrowly missed the patellar tendon," and he missed a month of games due to the injury. The MLB statistics website show that Gelof didn't play again until Aug. 10.

It's alleged in the lawsuit that the Tigers installed protective padding over the injury shortly after the incident.

"The danger was not created by another baseball player's conduct. Rather, Plaintiff's injury was caused by a dangerous physical condition of the premises that Defendants created, maintained, failed to repair, or otherwise allowed to remain," the lawsuit reads.

"This injury could have easily prevented through the most basic and inexpensive design. It doesn't take a stadium design expert to realize that sharp metal fencing in an area where players are required to slide and play around is a recipe for disaster like the one that occurred here. All they had to do was put cheap padding up like they did after Zack was injured and this entire incident could have been avoided. My son's little league diamond is safer," Attorney Jon Marko said.