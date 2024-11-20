Attempted murder suspects arrested after chase with MSP in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two men wanted for assault with intent to murder were arrested Tuesday evening after a chase with Michigan State Police, officials tell us.

State Police say in a post on X that troppers spotted the suspects, wanted for the attempted murder in Roseville, in a Chrysler 300. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of it did not stop, and troopers say they lost sight of the vehicle near Seven Mile E and Kelly Road.

Troopers eventually found the vehicle parked on the side of the road near Liberal Avenue and Redmond Street. When police approached, the suspects, ages 20 and 18, fled on foot.

A K-9 Officer was able to locate both suspects, who were taken into custody shortly after.

“Both suspects were turned over to Roseville PD on their initial charges.” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw in the post. “We will also be seeking charges for the driver for Fleeing to Elude. Great work by all three departments to get these dangerous persons off the street.”