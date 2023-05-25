Watch Now
Attorney demands firing of Mississippi police officer after 11-year-old boy is shot

This undated photo provided by Nakala Murry of Indianola, Miss., shows her 11-year-old son Aderrien Murry, who was shot and wounded by an Indianola Police Department officer on Saturday, May 20, 2023, during a domestic disturbance call at the home of Murry’s family. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting. (Courtesy of Nakala Murry via AP)
Posted at 4:54 PM, May 25, 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney says a Mississippi police officer who shot and wounded an 11-year-old Black boy in the child's home should be fired.

Attorney Carlos Moore says Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest early Saturday in Indianola.

Moore says the child's mother, Nakala Murry, asked her son to call police because of an intruder in their home.

Moore says after she told officers that the intruder had left, an officer yelled for anyone else in the house to come out. That's when Aderrian was shot.

The child returned home Wednesday after being hospitalized five days for a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs.

