Attorney Geoffrey Fieger suffers stroke, 'working hard in his recovery'

(WXYZ) — Michigan attorney Geoffrey Fieger is recovering in the hospital after suffering a stroke, his wife confirmed to 7 Action News.

Fieger’s wife, Keenie, said in a statement that he had an elective procedure to deal with a minor heart arrhythmia on March 1. Afterward, “it was determined that Geoffrey had suffered a stroke.”

It’s unclear at this time how long his recovery will take, his wife said.

“For those of us who know Geoffrey, he’d love to be back to work yesterday. Geoffrey has built a world class TEAM at Fieger Law, and they are continuing the hard work, dedication and legal solutions Fieger clients expect and deserve while he’s away. All clients and potential clients should rest assured their cases are in good hands,” Keenie Fieger said in a statement.

James Harrington, vice president and managing partner at Fieger Law, said Geoffrey Fieger is awake and resting comfortably.

“As we all know, Geoffrey is a true fighter, and is working hard in his recovery,” Harrington wrote in a statement to 7 Action News.

Harrington said he spoke to Geoffrey Fieger this week and reassured him that the firm will continue moving “full steam ahead” for their clients.

“Because unexpected things can occur, Fieger Law has prepared for these situations from the top of the organization down. Geoffrey and I have built a firm comprised of some of the best trial attorneys in America. I joined Geoffrey 23 years ago and have spent more than half of my life working alongside him at Fieger Law and fighting for justice in courtrooms across America. Fieger Law is in my DNA,” Harrington wrote.

