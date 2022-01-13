Attorney gives back to Mount Clemens students in honor of MLK Day

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — There are many ways to observe MLK Day, and Attorney David Femminineo has decided to honor the day by giving back to Mount Clemens students. According to a press release, the attorney is donating sweatshirts more than 1,000 sweatshirts to students, teachers, and staff in the Mount Clemens School District.

After the exchange of sweatshirts, the students will be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Grace Episcopal Church off South Main street.

“I have been made to feel a part of this wonderful community, and it is important to show my support to our students and staff as well as celebrating the life of Dr. King," said Femminineo.

The attorney will be honored for his contributions on Jan. 19 by the Mount Clemens City School Board at Mount Clemens High School at 6:30 p.m.

