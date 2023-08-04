Attorney: Wyoming mayor will not resign amid charges related to 2020 election

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood will not resign despite being charged with eight felonies in connection to the 2020 election.

Vanderwood and 15 others were charged by the Michigan Department of Attorney General last month for allegedly acting as false electors. They each face up to 85 years behind bars if found guilty of all charges.

READ MORE: Wyoming mayor among 16 charged with conspiracy to overturn 2020 election

Rep. John Fitzgerald called for Vanderwood’s resignation in the wake of those charges being filed, calling the charges “serious” and unfair to the Wyoming community.

Vanderwood was formally arraigned Friday morning.

In a statement released to FOX 17, Attorney Brian Lennon says Vanderwood will not step down or recuse himself.

Lennon says his client had no intention of defrauding anybody, further adding prosecutors can’t prove otherwise.

Lennon’s full statement reads: