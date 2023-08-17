Atwater Brewery and Detroit Hustles Harder partner for new double IPA

Atwater Brewery and the Detroit Hustles Harder brand are partnering up for Atwater's first-ever double IPA.

The "Detroit Hustles Harder Double IPA" will be released during a party on Sept. 2 at Atwater's Detroit tap house near the Detroit Riverfront.

The double IPA comes in at 9.2% ABV and 70 IBUs with notes of berries and citrus from American-grown hops.

Operating out of Detroit's Eastern Market, the Detroit Hustles Harder brand was started by Brendan Blumentritt and Joseph P. O'Grady and has continued to grow over the past 15 years.

"Atwater is honored to partner with Brendan and JP of Detroit Hustles Harder, whose iconic imagery pays homage to the hard-working spirit of the city," Atwater Brewery President Katy McBrady said in a statement. "We are confident that we have developed a beer that will serve the reputation of the brand, and which will quench the thirst of any Detroiter who has ever hustled hard in their lives!"

"We are proud to work with another iconic brand from Detroit to bring the Detroit Hustles Harder brand to life in liquid form. This partnership not only aligns with our mission to support local businesses, but also provides a platform for the artists we work with to expand their reach. We have a lot of cool community efforts going into releasing this beer, and we are excited to share it with the city!" Blumentritt added in the statement.

The release party will start at 7 p.m. and the first 100 people to arrive will get a co-branded "Atwater x Detroit Hustles Harder" glass and include DJs, artists, food and drinks.

The beer will also be sold at Atwater's other tap houses in Grosse Pointe Park and Grand Rapids, and will be available at local retailers in August.