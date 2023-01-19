Atwater Brewery introduces beer brewed with artificial intelligence

(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is introducing a beer brewed with artificial intelligence.

The beer, the company says, is a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops, producing tropical and citrus flavors and aromas.

It’s fittingly named Artificial Intelligence IPA.

"I can't wait for everyone to try one of the first Artificial Intelligence designed beers. AI technology has the potential to impact and revolutionize many industries, including the brewing industry in the future. We asked an AI to create an IPA recipe for us, and it was able to create a recipe to the scale of our brew system; and created an AI-designed-human-brewed IPA. I'm excited for Atwater to be on the forefront of innovative brewing, we have more ideas and new beers coming in the very near future,” said Joe Platt, Atwater’s quality manager, in a statement. Platt reportedly came up with the idea.

Atwater plans to charge $2.001 a pint to celebrate HAL 9000’s Odyssey through space on January 19.

The Artificial Intelligence IPA will be exclusively sold on tap at Atwater’s Detroit location, 237 Joseph Campau Detroit, MI 48207, Grosse Pointe Park location, 1175 Lakepointe St. Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230, and Grand Rapids location 201 Michigan St. NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

Atwater President Katy McBrady says they believe this is the first beer of its kind in the state.