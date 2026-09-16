Auburn Hills man arraigned, given $10M bond after shooting at Pontiac youth football game

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Auburn Hills man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting during a youth football game in Pontiac over the weekend.

Sherwood Lennard Jackson, 37, is charged with shooting one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony firearm

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Judge speaks at arraignment for man charged in shooting at Pontiac youth football game

He was given a $10 million cash bond, with no 10%, according to the prosecutor's office.

The shooting happened at Wiser Stadium in Pontiac on Sunday afternoon. It reportedly stemmed from a fight between adults.

Watch our previous story in the video player below:

1 shot after shooting during youth football game in Pontiac

A 19-year-old man was shot in the incident and a 27-year-old woman was struck in the head with the handgun itself.

Deputies quickly located Jackson based on witness information and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.

Jackson is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and a preliminary examination at 9 a.m. Oct. 6, both before Judge Gross.

Detectives say the suspect has a concealed pistol license and the gun recovered is registered to him.

One spent 9 mm shell casing was found when investigators searched the area.

No children were hurt.

“Taking a personal conflict and escalating it to shooting them is never acceptable,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “Even worse, doing it at an unrelated youth event. I look forward to the suspect being held fully accountable.”

The remaining games at the stadium for the day were canceled. The board of directors for Pontiac Panthers Youth Football and Cheer say the incident did not involve any players or their families.

"The young athletes and their families didn’t do anything to deserve this new traumatic memory and to miss out on their athletic opportunities. If you want our community to do better and be better, you’re going to have to check your ego, pride, anger, and guns at the door," Mayor Mike McGuinness said in a statement.

It's unclear at this time what exactly led up to the dispute. The incident will be reviewed by law enforcement and the organization.