Auburn Hills police see 'significant increase' in street racing, have zero tolerance for it

Posted at 11:10 AM, Aug 19, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Auburn Hills Police Department said it has seen a significant increase in street racing along roads and highways, including a crash that killed a 20-year-old.

Police said the latest crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along I-75 near the Chrysler exit ramp. A 20-year-old man was killed when his vehicle rolled and he was ejected. Police say his vehicle was modified with high-performance enhancements.

"We do not want to deliver another message like this," police said in a release.

Police are reminding people they have zero tolerance for street racing and those who participate will be charged with reckless driving and have their vehicle impounded.

