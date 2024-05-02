Auction open for 20 football cleat art sculptures that were on display for NFL Draft

You have a chance to own some of the football cleat art sculptures that were on display throughout Detroit for the NFL Draft.

Visit Detroit and the Detroit Sports Commission have extended the deadline for the online auction of the DCLEATED art sculptures.

The 20 larger-than-life sculptures were all over Detroit for the draft. You can bid on them here.

The project's name was inspired by the term “decleating,” which happens when a player makes a big impact hit. The city says that's exactly what they're aiming to do with the addition of the sculptures.

“I have paint background, but I haven’t painted something like this ever, something of this scale, of this importance,” artist Caleb Moss said as he stood in front of a Cleat he painted.

Moss painted his cleat to benefit a nonprofit he helped to found called The Collab. The organization gives high school students the tools to become leaders in their communities and guides them toward success.

Bidding starts at $2,500 per cleat, with the option to purchase a cleat for $10,000. Bidders will also have the option to donate online, with all funds being split evenly amongst the 20 local charities.