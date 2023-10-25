AURORA enchanted forest returns to Glenlore Trails, Nov. 17-Dec. 30

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — November 17 through December 30, AURORA, an immersive, outdoor enchanted forest returns to Glendora Trails in Commerce Township. Each evening Thursday to Sunday, holiday lights and sounds will transport guests of all ages through an illuminated winter wonderland.

Glenlore Trails

“Stroll through over ½ million festive lights, exciting displays, interactive experiences and games, holiday sounds and much more, all throughout the one-mile-long wonderous holiday themed night walk. Select nights will also have storytelling, live music, themed activities, and visits from Santa too,” Glenlore Trails said of the event.

Kids of all ages will get the chance to send letters directly to the North Pole via Santa’s personal mailbox at this year’s event.

Guests 21 and over can also enjoy sip and stroll experiences on select themed nights.

Food options will be available at the event for purchase.

The following includes ticket prices for the event:



Free for children three and under

$15 for youth 4-12 years of age

$25 for guests 13-64

$20 for guests 65 and up

Group rates are available and ticket prices may vary for specific themed events.

Tickets can be purchases tickets here or by visiting the Glenlore Trails Box Office.

Guests should arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the time listed on tickets.

Glenlore Trails AURORA is located at 3860 Newton Road in Commerce Township.