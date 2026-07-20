Aurora Italiana Detroit set to open in historic Michigan Oriental Theater space

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Aurora Italiana restaurant is expanding to Downtown Detroit, coming to the historic Michigan Oriental Theater in Grand Circus Park.

Prime Concepts Detroit, founded and operated by Joe Barbat, announced that Aurora Italiana Detroit will open inside the former home of Pao Detroit later this year.

According to Prime Concepts, Aurora Italiana Detroit will feature a rustic atmosphere that celebrates Italian hospitality and is inspired by the warmth of a traditional Italian trattoria.

"Our goal is to create an experience that honors both the incredible history of this landmark building and the timeless appeal of Italian hospitality," Barbat said in a statement. "From preserving the beauty of the historic Michigan Oriental Theater to introducing a warm, rustic trattoria atmosphere, Aurora Italiana Detroit will be a destination where guests can enjoy exceptional food in one of Detroit's most remarkable spaces."

Barbat also owns and operates Barbat Holdings, which owns Briggs Houze and Philip Houze in Downtown Detroit. According to Prime Concepts, plans are underway to convert the Briggs Houze, which is home to Aurora Italiana Detroit, into a Hyatt hotel. More details are expected to be released in the coming months.

The restaurant will be able to accommodate around 110 guests across the first and second floors, and feature an open kitchen concept. The menu is set to be released in the coming months, but all breads, pasts and sauces will be made in-house daily and the kitchen will operate seed-oil free.

The Prime Concepts team will design the restaurants interior. The restaurant will be open seven days a week starting at 4 p.m., similar to the Autrora Italiana locations in West Bloomfield and Commerce Township.