Author turns life around by embracing writing during decade-plus in prison

(WXYZ) — Life after lockup for some is challenging. But for one Detroit man, he said he was determined to not let those challenges phase him. And before getting released he said he promised himself he would never be back.

“Just being in those circumstances,” said Kenneth Holyfield. “Having to wait two weeks to eat a Snickers. I had to wait two weeks to eat Doritos. The whole prison culture just was not for me.”

Holyfield says when he was 25, he made bad decisions because he was young and dumb.

“I had an armed robbery charge,” he said.

The choice landed him a 13-year bid in prison. He said while inside, he learned early that the place was not for him.

Today Holyfield is 41. He has been home from the St. Louis Correctional Facility located in Michigan's Gratiot County since 2021.

He says today he is making better decisions, but that all started when he was serving his time and another prisoner inspired him to write a book.

“My first two books, I wrote them while I was incarcerated,” said Holyfield.

Holyfield authored Welcome to Detroit: Deeper Than Rap Volume 1 and 1.5 during his prison stint. He says the books are a historical timeline of Detroit’s history.

What inspired him to write about the city he is from he says was to teach other prisoners about the Motor City’s rich culture.

“I would be incarcerated, and these guys couldn’t tell you nothing about the city,” he said.

He says his family helped him sell the books on Amazon. And the inmates would have their family members buy a copy and mail it to them at the prison.

Eventually, he said the books were in the hands of inmates all over the facility.

Currently, Holyfield is wrapping up his third book, which will be the conclusion to the trilogy. He says the book will be available to purchase on Amazon next week.

Before going to prison Holyfield said writing was not a part of his life. But now, it has become his new path forward.

But perhaps the most important lesson Holyfield says he has learned from the decade-plus he spent behind bars, is personal responsibility.

“A lot of times people always say they made a mistake,” said the author. “Anything that you think about that’s a bad decision. A mistake is if you walk and step on somebody's shoes."