Authorities: 1 dead in crash of snowmobile, trail groomer in Michigan

8:53 AM, Mar 1, 2018

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a collision between a snowmobile and a snow trail grooming vehicle in Michigan's eastern Upper Peninsula has left one person dead and one injured.

The crash happened Monday near the Alognquin Ski Trail in Chippewa County, near Sault St. Marie.

Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment. Names and additional details weren't immediately released.

The crash is under investigation.

