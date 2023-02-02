Authorities looking for Dexter high student believed to be lured away from family

DEXTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities in Washtenaw County are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who they believe was groomed into being lured away from her family.

Ea Kuhr was last seen leaving Dexter High School on Wednesday. When family went to pick her up from school, she "intentionally avoided them" and met up with an unknown person, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators say they obtained information showing a pattern of grooming online and "an organized attempt to lure Ea away from family."

Deputies believe she left on her own free will.

She was last seen leaving Dexter High School on N. Parker Road walking toward Shield Road. She was wearing light gray sweat pants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call Washtenaw County Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.