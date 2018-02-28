Authorities search southwestern Michigan river for missing kayaker

WATERVLIET, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are searching a river in southwestern Michigan for a missing kayaker.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says three people were kayaking on the Paw Paw River near Watervliet on Tuesday evening when two kayaks struck a log. The department says one kayaker swam to land and a 35-year-old man from Niles was missing.

The sheriff's dive team was on the scene Wednesday and was searching for the man, whose name wasn't immediately released.

The search comes as area waterways have been running high due to heavy rain and melting snow that's been blamed for recent flooding in the Midwest.