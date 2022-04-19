Watch
Authorities seize 65 dogs, puppies from Michigan home

Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 19, 2022
(AP) — Authorities have seized 65 dogs and puppies from a central Michigan home.

The Daily News of Greenville reports Tuesday that they were found last week after Montcalm County’s Animal Control office served a search warrant on the Edmore-area house.

Animal Control Director Autumn Pumford tells the newspaper that the animals are a mixture of small, medium and large breeds and were not receiving adequate care. She adds that none of the dogs or puppies are yet available for adoption.

No charges have been filed.

