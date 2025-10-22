Authorities set to speak Wednesday morning after attempted murder of Macomb Township businessman

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Later this morning, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference to address the attempted murder of a local well-known businessman.

Eddie Jawad was ambushed outside his home in Macomb Township last Tuesday, and it was all caught on surveillance video. A suspect was arrested on Sunday during a raid of the suspect's home in Warren, but no charges have been announced.



The 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody for his alleged hand in the shocking morning shooting just days before. The shooter's target was prominent Macomb Township businessman Eddie Jawad. In a video from his estate on 24 Mile Road, Eddie is inside a Black SUV when a gunman jumps out and starts shooting, with Jawad driving across the lawn to get away. He said the suspect shot at him 12 times.

This all happened on Oct. 14, just before 10:30 a.m. Investigators say they have video evidence showing the suspect waiting nearly an hour in Jawad's yard. He said he doesn't know the suspect arrested, but he did share some insight into the plot to take his life.

" It's still a long way to go to see the conspiracy...well, I tell you, it's a close person to me who made the call," Eddie said. "I don't know if it's luck, it's a higher spirit or something, but it is somebody I believe, somebody's protecting me somewhere...I was very close to death, the closest I've ever been in my life."

As far as injuries, he was shot in the leg and cut by shattering glass, but he is expected to be okay. The Macomb County Sheriffs Press Conference will be at 9 a.m. at the Macomb County Jail.

