Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:31AM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:31AM EST expiring February 22 at 6:06PM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:31AM EST expiring February 22 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Macomb
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:54AM EST expiring February 21 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Authorities: Woman, 2 children found dead in vehicle
1:50 PM, Feb 20, 2018
Share Article
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say the bodies of a woman and two children have been found inside a vehicle in Michigan.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham tells The Bay City Times that the vehicle found Tuesday morning was parked in Bangor Township, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, and didn't appear to have been involved in any type of crash.
WJRT-TV has reported that it appears to be a double murder-suicide.
unningham didn't immediately release additional information about the circumstances of the deaths, saying it's "still an active crime scene."
Cunningham says the sheriff's department and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab were at the scene investigating the deaths.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.