Auto worker killed on at Stellantis parts facility in Center Line in workplace accident

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An auto worker was killed in a workplace accident at a Stellantis parts facility earlier this weekend, according to United Auto Workers and confirmed by Stellantis.

It happened Saturday morning at Stellantis’ Mopar Division, Center Line National Parts facility. The UAW identified the worker killed as James Brasher, a 30-year UAW member and laborer working on a renovation project when the incident occurred.

UAW President Shawn Fain and UAW Vice President Rich Boyer released the statement below regarding the incident:

A member of our union went to work today expecting to complete his shift and return home to his loved ones, but sadly, that will not happen.

The UAW will investigate and demand details from the company of exactly how this tragedy occurred to ensure this kind of accident never happens again.

Our entire UAW family mourns with James Brasher’s family and will support them every possible way we can. Our focus is to make certain that every UAW member, and every American worker, knows they are safe on the job.

On behalf of the UAW, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of James Brasher, his loved ones, and the members of UAW Local 1248

Stellantis released the statement below regarding the incident:

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and coworkers of an employee who was involved in a fatal workplace accident on Aug. 1 at the Centerline location, leased by Stellantis. The safety of our employees is our top priority. We are continuing to work with authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of this accident. Out of respect for the family, we will not confirm the identity of the employee. The building, which previously housed Mopar’s administrative functions, is currently unoccupied as the company has relocated those operations to Auburn Hills."

