AutoMobili-D kicks off 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - More than 50 startups from around the globe will have the floor to show off mobility innovations at this year's AutoMobili-D, which kicked off Sunday from the 2018 North American International Auto Show.
This is the second year for the event which aims to highlight a wide range of topics centered around the future of mobility.
Check out a Facebook Live tour of of AutoMobili-D below with interviews from several start-up companies.
AutoMobili-D will remain open for the first weekend of the public show.
“Detroit is transforming from the Motor City to the Mobility City,” said Ted Serbinski, Managing Director, Techstars Mobility, in a news release. “Anchoring this transformation is AutoMobili-D, which is bringing mobility startups from around the world to Detroit. This event has emerged as a crucial connector of mobility startups to automotive and mobility companies, suppliers and related organizations. These connections align with Techstars Mobility’s mission of connecting mobility startups to these established corporations.”
