Autopsy released in murder of beloved neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover

The Wayne County Medical Examiner said Dr. Devon Hoover was shot twice in the head and dragged, according to an autopsy report obtained by 7 Action News.

The autopsy said that Hoover was shot first above and behind his right ear, but there was no evidence of close-range fire.

The medical examiner then said the second gunshot was to the back of his head and "there was a partial muzzle imprint on the inferior edge of this wound."

According to the autopsy, there were also abrasions that indicated Hoover was face down with the left side of his face against a surface for at least one of the gunshot wounds.

The autopsy report also said that his body was dragged in prone position after his death tho the crawlspace in his home. He was found in the crawlspace nude covered with a comforter, sheet and rug.

Hoover, 53, was found dead on April 23 inside his Detroit home on W. Boston Boulevard near Woodward Avenue while police were conducting a wellness check.

Police were originally called after Hoover did not make it to a family party, sources say.

Community members were in disbelief and shared their support for the well-respected neurosurgeon after hearing about his death.

He was laid to rest on April 30 at Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

Hoover was a physician at Ascension St. John specializing in neck and back disorders. He completed medical training at Indiana University School of Medicine before doing his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He completed fellowships at Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Last week, police released a person of interest in Hoover's murder. Police tweeted that the person, who was taken into custody on April 29 on an unrelated charge, was discharged “following prosecutorial review.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they will continue to follow any leads.

Police said they believe this was not a random act.