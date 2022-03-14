Watch
News

Actions

Autopsy report shows Brendan Santo died of accidental drowning

Brendan Santo
Michigan State University Police
Brendan Santo
Posted at 4:29 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 16:29:21-04

LANSING, Mich. — An autopsy report shows Brendan Santo accidentally drowned in the Red Cedar River while he was intoxicated.

The report shows the 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student tested positive for ethanol with a blood level of .22%.

His cause of death has been ruled as an accidental drowning with acute ethanol intoxication listed as a contributory condition.

Santo went missing on October 29 while visiting the Michigan State University campus. The GVSU freshman was there on one of the busiest days — the MSU vs. U of M football game.

His body was found in the Red Cedar River on January 21, about 1.5 miles downriver from where he had last been seen.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!