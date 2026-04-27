Avalon Healing Center hosting free walk to honor sex assault survivors on Wednesday

Avalon Healing Center, a Detroit-based organization that provides care to survivors of sexual assault, is hosting a walk on Wednesday for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The walk will honor and celebrate survivors, their resilience and strength, and it's free to the public.

It starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, at Avalon's center at 601 Bagley St. in Detroit. The walk will go to Campus Martius.

People can register for the walk at the link here, and you will get a t-shirt. There will also be sign art making, a spoken word, breakfast and lunch.

The theme for the walk is "UnMuted," which is "designed to amplify the voices of survivors."