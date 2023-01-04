Avalon International Breads permanently closing flagship Midtown location this weekend

Detroit's Avalon International Breads is permanently closing its flagship location in Midtown this weekend and will transition into a new space inside Jolly Pumpkin, the company said on Tuesday.

In a post on the Avalon Instagram page, Co-Founder Jackie Victor said they have worked to re-tool the business since the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the economy shifting, they also must shift.

The location at 422 W. Willis St. in Midtown has been open since June 1997, and will close on Jan. 8, Victor said. They will create a shared space inside Jolly Pumpkin, located at 411 W. Canfield.

"On February 14th, when we greet you from our iconic Avalon counter, some things will have changed, but we will work to bring you the same warm hospitality with sweets baked in-house throughout the day and our espresso machine serving up rich cappuccinos. There will be some of Avalon’s fan favorites, additional seating, new menu options and weekend brunch," the post reads.

Along with Co-Founder Ann Perrault, Victor said they were inspired by the words of Detroit activist James Boggs who said, "Don't wait for the man to give you a job. Build your own bikes, fix your own shoes, bake your own bread."

"We set out to build a hearth for the community where people could be inspired to eat well and do good. Helping bring that vision to life has been the honor of a lifetime," Victor said in the post.

They are encouraging people to place orders online ASAP and 48 hours in advance for the weekend to help fulfill them.

Victor said that their other locations will remain open. Those include Avalon Cafe and Bakery on Woodward in Downtown Detroit, Avalon Cafe and Kitchen in Ann Arbor, and two Avalon Cafes inside the Meijer Rivertown Market in Detroit and Meijer Corner Market in Royal Oak.