Average cost of a wedding in Michigan & across the U.S. is on the rise

The cost of saying "I do" has increased significantly over the past decade in Michigan and across the country, according to a new report.

In Michigan, the cost of a wedding has risen by nearly $10,000, a nearly 50% increase.

June is a big month for weddings and the national average cost of a wedding is now $33. That breaks down to about $284 per guest with an average guest count of 116.

In Michigan, the average cost of a wedding is $28,330.

The most expensive single item in the typical wedding is the reception venue, while the least expensive item tends to be the bride's dress.

Michigan brides say they're finding any ways they can to save money.

"I did the designing myself, so if you can save money there, that was great," Meggie Wren said. "Doing DIY stuff, there's definitely something – signage, there are so many shops on Etsy, there's Canva. There's a bunch of services that you don't have to pay for someone to do that stuff."

Experts say the average cost of a wedding depends on which generation you belond to.

