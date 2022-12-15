Average Detroit temperature soars almost 5 degrees in 50 years. What that means for our winters

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit's average winter temperature has warmed 4.6 degrees since 1970, according to Climate Central. The change in temperature is more extreme than the United States overall, which saw a 3.3 degree change over the last 52 years.

General manager at Mt. Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort Mark Tibbetts said he's noticed the change.

"We recognized actually by the mid-80s that snow making was going to be the wave of the future if we were going to stay alive," Tibbetts said.

According to 7 Action News Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth, it's not the actual snow averages that have changed in metro Detroit. He says those still remain at an average of 42 inches.

The warm temperatures are most likely what's impact Mt. Holly's snow.

"We get little bits and pieces now instead of big storms," Rexroth said. "So, we might get an inch, inch and a half, for six or seven days out of a month, instead of getting the big storms where everyone goes, okay we got some serious snow this year."

Rexroth says in addition to the warmer temperatures, he's also noticed that our winters are now starting a little later.

They're "backloaded" with most of our snowfall coming in the second half of January and February.

As far as this winter, Rexroth says, "There’s real strong correlation to a wetter than normal winter for Michigan. So temperatures are going to be about the same. But if there’s more moisture, we should get a little more snow than average this year, especially January and February."

Until that snow comes, Mt. Holly says they'll be open seven days a week using their artificial snow.

Rexroth did leave us with one last secret: "Don’t tell anyone I told ya. It looks like right about Christmas time, we should get a cold blast and a blast of snow."