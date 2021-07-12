Average gas price drops in Michigan but increases in metro Detroit this week

(WXYZ) — The average gas price is holding near steady for both Michigan and metro Detroit this week coming off the Fourth of July just eight days ago.

According to AAA Michigan, prices in Michigan dropped 2 cents to $3.18 per gallon. That's 2 cents more than this time last month and 92 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average gas price increased 1 cent to $3.29 per gallon, $1 more than this time last year.

AAA said data from the Energy Information Administration showed gas demand jumped in the latest weekly report to the highest weekly gas demand estimate ever released by the EIA since 1991.

“If these trends continue, while the price of crude remains above $70 per barrel, drivers can expect gas prices to continue climbing during the busy summer driving season,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.