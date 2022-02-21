Watch
News

Actions

Average gas price hits $3.40 per gallon in metro Detroit

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California High Gas Prices
Posted at 7:23 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 07:23:20-05

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit are up slightly this week.

According to AAA Michigan, prices are up 2 cents in the state to an average of $3.37 per gallon. That's 14 cents higher than last month and 73 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price is $3.40 per gallon, 1 cent more than last week and 76 cents more than this time last year.

According to AAA, crude prices are still up a little bit due to rising tensions in Russia and Ukraine.

"Despite a decrease in demand, higher crude oil prices helped put pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them slightly higher," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.47), Metro Detroit ($3.40), Ann Arbor ($3.37)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.34), Grand Rapids ($3.34), Traverse City ($3.34)
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest winter weather updates!