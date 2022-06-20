Average gas price in metro Detroit drops for first time in weeks

(WXYZ) — For the first time in several weeks, the average gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit have decreased.

Prices dropped five cents to an average of $5.17 per gallon in Michigan, according to AAA Michigan.

In metro Detroit, the average price dropped about three cents to an average of $5.27 per gallon, which is still $2.09 per gallon more than this time last year.

The national average for gas has also dropped, according to AAA, and data from the Energy Information Administration found domestic gas stocks fell, gas demand declined slightly but crude oil prices are still volatile.

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($5.27), Ann Arbor ($5.24), Marquette ($5.17),

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($5.01), Grand Rapids-Muskegon-Holland ($5.08)

Ways to Save on Gasoline