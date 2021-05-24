Average gas price in metro Detroit increases to more than $3 per gallon

(WXYZ) — The average gas price in metro Detroit increased slightly while the average price in the state fell two cents compared to last week.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price in the state is now $2.93 per gallon, which is 9 cents more than this time last moth and 97 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the price jumped one cent to an average of $3.01 per gallon. Last week, it hit $3 per gallon for the first time in years.

The national average has held steady for a few days after a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

“Despite the slight drop in the Michigan state average, we could see some fluctuation this week with the lead up to Memorial Day Weekend, during which AAA forecasts over 1 million Michigan residents will take road trips,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.