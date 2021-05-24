Watch
News

Actions

Average gas price in metro Detroit increases to more than $3 per gallon

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
William Walker
<p>Drivers are enjoying the cheapest Fourth of July gasoline in more than a decade. Enjoy it while it lasts: Experts say prices will start inching higher soon.</p>
Michigan gas prices are lowest since July 2017
Posted at 5:42 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 05:42:18-04

(WXYZ) — The average gas price in metro Detroit increased slightly while the average price in the state fell two cents compared to last week.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price in the state is now $2.93 per gallon, which is 9 cents more than this time last moth and 97 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the price jumped one cent to an average of $3.01 per gallon. Last week, it hit $3 per gallon for the first time in years.

The national average has held steady for a few days after a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

“Despite the slight drop in the Michigan state average, we could see some fluctuation this week with the lead up to Memorial Day Weekend, during which AAA forecasts over 1 million Michigan residents will take road trips,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.08), Metro Detroit ($3.01), Traverse City ($2.98)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($2.81), Lansing ($2.84), Jackson ($2.84)
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!