Average gas price in Michigan drops for the first time in weeks

Gas prices in the state and metro Detroit saw their first drop in a few weeks, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency said prices in Michigan dropped 8 cents from last week to an average of $3.53 per gallon. That's 10 cents more than this time last month but still $1.49 less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 4 cents to an average of $3.55 per gallon, which is $1.53 less than this time last year.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased, which helped cap increases in pump prices.

"Michigan drivers are seeing lower prices at the pump after the holiday," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand declines, drivers will likely see pump prices continue to fall."

