Average gas price in Michigan sets 2021 high after rising 9 cents per gallon

Gas prices in Michigan set a new record for 2021 to start. this week.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Jul 19, 2021
According to AAA Michigan, the average price of gas in the state rose 9 cents from last week to $3.27 per gallon. That's 13 cents more than this time last month and $1.06 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average gas price held steady at $3.29 per gallon, the same as last week and $1.02 more than this time last year.

“Despite a slight decrease in demand, Michigan drivers continue to see higher prices at the pump,” Adrienne Woodland, the spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group., said in a release “With crude oil prices remaining above $70 a barrel, gas prices could likely stay above $3 a gallon throughout the busy summer driving season.”

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.29), Lansing ($3.29), Flint ($3.28)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.23), Traverse City ($3.23), Ann Arbor ($3.26)
