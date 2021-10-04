Average gas price sees small drop in Michigan & metro Detroit this week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit saw a slight drop this week.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price for gas in the state dropped 3 cents to $3.21 per gallon. That's 1 cent less than this time last month but still $1.09 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price dropped a cent to $3.26 per gallon. That's also $1.09 more than this time last year.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, domestic gas stocks increased slightly and gas demand also increased. Crude oil prices. increased by the end of Thursday's trading session.

“With supply and demand largely in sync, motorists are beginning to see some stability at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While this trend will likely minimize fluctuations, high crude prices will keep gas prices elevated through this week.”