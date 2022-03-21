Watch
Average gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit and Michigan

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Gas prices are advertised Jan. 28, 2022, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 6:13 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 06:13:24-04

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan are down once again following weeks of rising, according to AAA Michigan.

According to AAA, prices are down 7 cents per gallon in metro Detroit to an average of $4.18 per gallon. That's still $1.43 more than this time last year.

In Michigan, AAA said prices are down 8 cents to an average of $4.16 per gallon. That's 79 cents more than this time last month and $1.41 more than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration shows total domestic gas stocks fell last week and gas demand decreased slightly, which is contributing to price decreases.

"After a volatile week for the oil markets, Michigan motorists are beginning to see a slight drop in gas prices," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit."

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Marquette ($4.28), Traverse City ($4.22), Ann Arbor ($4.19)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($4.13), Saginaw ($4.15), Jackson ($4.15)
