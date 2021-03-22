Menu

Average gas prices in metro Detroit drop for the first time in weeks

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 5:58 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 05:58:37-04

(WXYZ) — Average gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit dropped slightly for the first time in weeks.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price is now $2.75 per gallon, which is down 6 cents from last week. It's still 11 cents higher than this time last month and 87 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price dropped about 2 cents to $2.74 per gallon, which is 84 cents more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, high crude prices and growing refinery utilization contributed to national prices increasing last week.

“Thanks to a decrease in crude prices, coupled with increased gasoline stocks and lower demand, Michigan motorists have seen a slight decrease in pump prices,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland, said in a release. “If these trends continue, prices could hold steady through this week.”

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.88), Jackson ($2.78), Saginaw ($2.76)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.67), Benton Harbor ($2.70), Grand Rapids ($2.71)
