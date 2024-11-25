Average gas prices in Michigan comes close to dropping below $3 per gallon

The average gas price in Michigan is inching closer to going below $3 per gallon, according to the latest report from AAA Michigan.

The agency reported on Monday that prices in the state dropped about 12 cents from last week to an average of $3.01 per gallon.

That's 17 cents less than this time last month and 18 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices also dropped about 7 cents to an average of $3.06 per gallon.

AAA said that gas prices are lower this holiday season than in 2023. The state average was $3.19 in 2023 compared to $3.01 this year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found that gas demand plunged while gas stocks rose.

