Average gas prices in Michigan & metro Detroit drop for the first time in 5 weeks

(WXYZ) — Gas prices have dropped 9 cents over the past week in Michigan, but still remain higher than last year. That's according to the latest information from AAA Michigan.

According to AAA, the average gas price in the state is now $3.87 per gallon, which is 60 cents more than this time last month and 63 cents more than this time last year.

On average, motorists are paying about $58 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is up about $7 from 2025' s highest price in August.

In metro Detroit, the average price is $3.89 per gallon, down about 3 cents from last week but still 66 cents more than this time last month.

According to AAA, data from the Energy Information Administration found that gas demand and supply decreased, but at the close of Thursday's formal trading session, WTI rose $11.42 to settle at $111.54 per barrel.

"After more than five weeks of steady increases, Michigan drivers are finally getting a break at the pump," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a statement. "Even with this recent relief, prices remain elevated, and ongoing increases in crude oil could quickly push gas prices higher again."

