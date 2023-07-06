Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 6.81% this week to highest level since November

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to a new high for the year, pushing up borrowing costs for prospective homebuyers already facing heightened competition in a housing market short on homes for sale.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.81% from 6.71% last week.

A year ago, the rate averaged 5.30%. The increase lifts the average rate to its highest level since it surged to 7.08% in early November.

High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford.