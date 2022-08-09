Average price of gas below $4 for first time in months in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — For the first time in months, the average price of gas in metro Detroit is under $4 per gallon.

Our photographer found gas being sold as low as $3.55 per gallon at a Citgo gas station on Detroit's west side – near W. Chicago and Schaefer Highway.

Right now, the current average is $3.98 per gallon across metro Detroit, which is 17 cents less than this time last week.

According to AAA Michigan, the cost of oil is going down along with the demand for gas, which are contributing to the drop in prices.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said that prices across the country have dropped for eight straight weeks, with the national average down 68.7 cents from a month ago, but 83.6 cents higher than a year ago.

"By the end of the week, 1,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said De Haan. “Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”