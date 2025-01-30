(WXYZ) — As we learn more about the deadly collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter outside of Reagan National Airport near Washington, we wanted to talk to an aviation expert to get his view of what happened.

Mike Hatten started as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army and then transferred into airline flying and flew for Continental and United Airlines for decades.

Watch Keenan Smith's interview with Hatten in the video below

Aviation expert on deadly collision: Reagan is one of the most challenging airports in the U.S.

The jet with 60 passengers collided with the helicopter and everyone on board is feared dead, officials said. Crews are still searching the Potomac River, and it's expected to be the deadliest U.S. air crash in more than two decades.

Hatten said that Reagan National Airport is one of the most challenging airports in the United States.

"There are many challenges the prohibited areas, national monuments, the White House, the Capitol, the Washington Monument, the Pentagon, Mount Vernon to the south. I mean, I could go on about that. It's a very challenging environment that requires close in maneuvering to actually get on the ground to keep from violating this airspace," Hatten said.

WATCH: Officials speak after deadly plane crash outside of DC airport

The plane was in its final approach landing at Reagan when the crash happened. Hatten said it's a typical approach to Reagan as you stay over the Potomac to avoid the prohibited areas he mentioned.

Officials say the helicopter was part of a U.S. Army training flight and had three soldiers on board. According to Hatten, he's seen military aircraft operating in that airspace several times, out of the flight path.

"Going into Reagan, it's very crowded at night. I'm sure it wasn't as crowded as it would be during the day. But now you've thrown in the additional things like nighttime wind, runway changes, things like that,"Hatten said.