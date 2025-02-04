Avondale high school student stabbed after fight in bathroom, police say

(WXYZ) — The Auburn Hills Police Department said that an Avondale High School student was stabbed after a fight in a bathroom.

See the latest report from 7 News Detroit in the video below

Stabbing reported at Avondale High School

According to the police department, the investigation is ongoing but the stabbing happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say that two students got into a fight in the bathroom which resulted in one student being stabbed.

The student who was stabbed is being treated at a local hospital, while police are searching for the second student involved.

The school district was previously in a soft lockdown, but that lockdown has since been lifted. A spokesperson for the school district said "there is no further evidence of a threat to any building or students within the district."