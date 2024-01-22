Watch Now
News

Actions

Avril Lavigne bringing 'Greatest Hits' tour to metro Detroit in September

Avril Lavigne rated 'most dangerous celebrity' online; Bruno Mars ranked second
Copyright Getty Images
Chung Sung-Jun
<p>Avril Lavigne performs live at Olympic Hall on February 19, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea.</p>
Avril Lavigne rated 'most dangerous celebrity' online; Bruno Mars ranked second
Posted at 8:14 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 08:14:40-05

One of the biggest names in pop punk is going on tour in 2024 across the country and playing her greatest hits.

The Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour will come to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 7. She'll be bringing Simple Plan and Girlfriends on the top.

The Canadian rocker last went on tour in 2022-2023 but didn't play in metro Detroit. The closest show she had was across the border in Windsor.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. and there will be a vaiety of VIP packages and experiences for fans.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Detroit Lions coverage on 7