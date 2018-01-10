Axle Brewing Co. in Ferndale introducing 'Very Stable Genius' beer

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Axle Brewing Co. announced the release of "Very Stable Genius," a limited release Saison beer that will be available exclusively on draft at their taproom in Ferndale.

The beer is inspired by a recent tweet from President Donald Trump, who tweeted Saturday that he was a "very stable genius."

Representatives from the brewery said the beer "defies conventional logic and rational explanation."

"It's like, really delicious, and it's going to be huge, but also very limited," the brewery said in a release.

The beer was described as having an "ethereal orange hue, and a heady foam with a straw color rarely found in nature."

Although the brewery says the beer will be ready "when we least expect it and with very little information or warning," it will likely be ready in February.